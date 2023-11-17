How to fix error code 14515 in MW3

An old error in a new game.

Logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is generally a smooth process, but on rare occasions, fans may encounter eros like 14515, preventing them from accessing the game’s online features.

Error code 14515 is a familiar sight for many players since the error also popped up occasionally in Modern Warfare 2. Considering the error’s extensive past, there are multiple fixes to try that can allow you back into MW3.

What causes error code 14515 in MW3?

Error code 14515 generally appears when MW3’s servers go down or struggle to keep up with demand when the player counts spike up during a patch release.

If error code 14515 appears while you’re trying to play MW3 during a release weekend, or in a highly anticipated event, you should check the game’s server status before attempting any fixes.

How to fix MW3 error code 14515

Considering error code 14515 is server-related, the troubleshooting methods will be easy to apply.

Check MW3’s server status

When the error code 14515 pops up, you should see if MW3 servers are down by checking Call of Duty’s server status.

From checking CoD’s social media channels to getting real-time updates from Activision’s online services page, you’ll have plenty of options to verify MW3’s server status. If the servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online for the error code 14515 to disappear.

Troubleshoot your internet connection

Error code 14515 can also appear when your internet connection is having a bad day. Outages on your ISP’s end, DNS server maintenance, or even faulty cables can cause your connection to disconnect.

If MW3‘s servers are up and running, I generally change my DNS servers while resetting my router before calling my ISP to ask whether there are any outages on their end.

Restart MW3 and your gaming device

Restarting both the game and your console/PC is the most common fix for various errors. You can complete this process by resetting your router, hitting two birds with one stone.

When you relaunch the game, you might just luck out and connect to MW3’s online services, or the server you first tried to connect to might have been fixed already.