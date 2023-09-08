How to fix error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has its fair share of error codes that stop fun before it can begin. One such code is the annoying error code 14515.

We’ve all been there: The weekend has finally rolled around. You’re equipped with snacks, drinks and some free time to hop online for some Call of Duty with the squad. And then you get hit with an error code, and all of your excitement and joy leaves you like a slowly deflating balloon. It just sucks.

This unfortunate situation is all too common in 2023 in the gaming sphere, and happens frequently in multiplayer games. Here’s what we know about error code 14515 in MW2.

What is error code 14515 in MW2?

Keep your eyes peeled for the codes. Image via Activision

Error code 14515 is a pesky one in MW2 because it prevents players from queuing up for any multiplayer matches. If you’re experiencing this error, you likely just had your day or night’s plans to grind CoD stopped in its tracks.

The error code usually reads “Failed to start matchmaking, please retry the operation. Error code: 14515.” Retrying the operation usually means backing out and trying it again, but that often doesn’t fix the issue either.

There are a few things you can do to try and fix the error code.

How to fix error code 14515 in MW2

Error codes suck. Image via Activision

You can try to do the same methods that are always suggested when an online game is not working for you, such as resetting your modem, resetting your console, or restarting the game and trying again.

But the odds are if you’re experiencing error code 14515 in MW2, there’s currently an issue with Activision’s servers.

To check if there’s been any updates from the company, first check out the CoD Online Services page on Activision’s website. This site will display the current server status of games like MW2 and Warzone, and Activision will update it if there’s a serious issue.

If all looks well there, then it’s time to head to social media. You can do a search for the error code on sites like Facebook or Twitter to see if others are experiencing the same problem, and then your next course of action should be to check the CoD Updates account, which is where the company posts all news pertaining to the game’s updates and issues.

About the author