Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the titans of the battle royale genre. Considering the size of each Warzone patch, there’s hardly a content drought in the game. Though the developers try their best to ship every patch without any errors and bugs, not everything may go according to the plan during release periods.
During a content launch, a new error can appear due to unforeseen circumstances or the servers may go down due to the influx of a high number of players. When that’s the case, players can receive errors like 11328 which prevent them from logging into the game. The error usually appears after Warzone gets stuck Fetching Online Profile which happens when the servers are acting up.
How to fix Error Code 11328 in Warzone
- Check the server status of Warzone.
- If the servers are down, you’ll have no option but to wait for them to come back online. None of the solution methods will work when the servers aren’t operational.
- Restart your modem/router.
- Receiving the error code 11328 while the servers are up and running could mean that there might be something wrong with your home network. Restarting your router will be the easiest and fastest way to troubleshoot your connection.
- Check for pending Warzone updates.
- There may already be a fix and you may just need to download it to get rid of the error.
- Change your DNS servers and restart Warzone.
- When DNS servers go down, they can cause your connection to struggle. Change your DNS servers to Google’s or any other known operator and try launching Warzone again.
- Keep up with the latest news.
- If you decide to wait for an official fix, you can follow Activision’s official communication channels for the latest updates.