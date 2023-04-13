How to exfil using the Heavy Chopper in DMZ

After all of the furious battles and endless looting, the last thing Modern Warfare 2 players must pull off in DMZ is their final escape. Things can get hectic around the limited exfil sites since most people will be looking to escape with their newly-found gear and weapons.

There are, however, a couple of new ways to escape the battlefield in MW2‘s third season, including Heavy Choppers around the map. These massive machines aren’t like regular helicopters, which can be flown by any player.

Since they allow players to fly around the map with ease, while also having the ability to pick up allies for exfil, the Heavy Chopper needs a few different requirements before you can fly.

Using the Heavy Chopper in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

In order to use the Heavy Chopper, players must first locate one of these beasts. On Al Mazrah, you can usually find a chopper spawn at the far end of the Heif Port on the helipad, or at the Al Malik Airport in the middle of the runway.

If you try to take off, the game will inform you the bird cannot fly and must be refueled with the special Heavy Chopper Fuel, which can be found around the airport. Once you find the elusive can of fuel, you and your team can finally board the chopper and commandeer it.

While piloting the chopper, players may fly around the entire map to continue looting and completing quests. It is also relatively durable and can repel small arms fire and small explosives with ease. If you want to finally escape, the pilot simply needs to fly the chopper outside of the boundaries of the map, which will prompt a countdown.

After the countdown finishes, the whole team will successfully exfil.