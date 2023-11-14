Call of Duty often features limited-time events where players can earn free rewards—and Modern Warfare 3 is no different with its True Legends Field Event.

The first limited-time event in MW3 honors a real-life legend, a highly decorated Purple Heart recipient and former U.S. Navy SEAL. CoD players can play as his operator while ranking up and earning rewards in the event.

Here’s everything we know about the True Legends event in MW3.

What is the MW3 True Legends event?

Will you join the Koa King? Image via Activision

The first True Legends event in MW3 is to honor former Navy SEAL “Benjamin F.,” also known as the Koa King operator in MW3, included as part of the CODE Warrior Pack in the in-game store.

“Over his 16 years of service, he deployed to Europe, Africa, Afghanistan, and Iraq,” Activision said. “One of his specialties was reconnaissance, where he honed his instincts and experience to ensure the safety of his fellow SEALs before they arrived on-target. During his career, he received two Bronze Stars, both with Valor; the Purple Heart; the Navy Commendation Medal; and the Navy Achievement Medal. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer.”

As part of the event, MW3 players can rank up and earn free rewards in-game that pay tribute to the CoD Endowment charity, which helps veterans find employment when they return home.

All MW3 True Legends event rewards

Here’s what you can earn. Image via Activision

There are 10 tiers of rewards to level up through, and here’s what can be earned:

Tier one: “Emblematic” sticker

Tier two: 30-minute double player XP token

Tier three: “Always Forward” large decal

Tier four: 45-minute double weapon XP token

Tier five: “Got Your Back” weapon charm

Tier six: “Stacked” large decal

Tier seven: “Anthem” emblem

Tier eight: “Flanked” calling card

Tier nine: 60-minute double battle pass XP token

Tier 10: “Brave Stripes” weapon camo

How to earn free rewards in MW3 True Legends event

Activision says to earn the rewards in the True Legends event, players can rank up through tiers “simply by playing the game and earning XP.” Those who purchase and equip the Koa King operator skin, however, will “progress through the Call of Duty Endowment–themed rewards more quickly.”

Rank up quicker with Koa King. Image via Activision

The Koa King operator skin is found in the Call of Duty Endowment Operator Pack, which also includes two weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, an emblem, a calling card, a sticker, and a weapon charm for $9.99. All proceeds benefit the endowment.