Modern Warfare 2 has dropped and people are leaping from other games to nuke everyone off the server, but when you start a new game, the controls are always a problem.

Messing around with your settings is a necessary step in finding your groove; it’ll help you become more accurate and let you see every spec of dirt beneath your feet.

Sometimes your aim is just so damn crisp in a different FPS you want to bring it over to the next title. Since Modern Warfare 2 is the newest title in the shooter industry, you’ll have to switch it over from Counter-Strike, so you can keep popping heads.

Players can switch sensitivities from all types of titles. In some games, players will greatly benefit from switching, and in some titles, it’ll be far too slow.

Modern Warfare 2, like CS:GO, is a precision-based FPS, which sometimes requires the most minor of muscle adjustments to land the all-important headshot.

How do I convert my CS:GO sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

Just follow the CS:GO to Modern Warfare method from the previous title. First, you’ll have to locate your CS:GO sensitivity:

Open your console, which is usually bound to “~” in CS:GO

Type in “sensitivity” and it should pop up next to your already-typed letters

Once you have your CS:GO sensitivity, you can now multiply that by 3.33. For instance, a sensitivity of 1, would be 3.33 in MW2. Now your sensitivity will be where it should be. Also, make sure you test it out and don’t be afraid to change it often—sometimes certain titles require faster wrist movements than others in their gameplay.

For example, Counter-Strike tends to be more methodical with its angle clearing, whereas Modern Warfare requires incredibly fast reactions as there are a lot more angles to clear.

You’ll climb to the top of the leaderboard in no time now, just aim for the head.