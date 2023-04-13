How to complete the Zero Tolerance mission in DMZ

With the arrival of season three in Warzone 2, there are a bunch of new changes and additions for DMZ. Some of these additions are the array of faction missions that have been added to the game which you can undertake right now, and one of the last missions that you can complete under the Redacted Faction missions is the Zero Tolerance mission.

The objective for this happens to be the end mission of Tier One which can easily be unlocked after finishing any of the other five Redacted Faction missions under Tier One.

Being one of the last missions, Zero Tolerance is not the most straightforward quest you can take on, and it requires you to go through a lot of hurdles before you can complete it.

Don’t worry though; all you need to do is read the rest of our guide below on completing the Zero Tolerance mission in DMZ to give yourself a clear blueprint for the finish line.

How to complete the Zero Tolerance Redacted Faction Mission in DMZ

To complete the Zero Tolerance Mission, you will need to get a tactical camera in Al Mazrah and use it to take a picture of a cartel soldier. After this, you also need to extract an important report and successfully exfil.

First, you will need to get your hands on a tactical camera. You can simply equip one from your field upgrades right before getting into a game. If the camera is not appearing in your field upgrades, then you will have to resort to looking for one within the game.

With decent luck, you can find a tactical camera in the various loot locations on the map. Once you’ve gotten your hands on one, we can move on to the next objective of the mission. For this, pick a vehicle of your choice and make your way to Hadif Port on the west side of Al Mazrah map.

Within the port, find an area that is filled with cartel soldiers and hide in a suitable location nearby. Toss your tactical camera near the soldiers without getting caught. Then, sneakily use your camera to get a good shot of a soldier.

Once you’ve accomplished this, use a vehicle to head on over to the dead drop location in Sattiq Caves to find and extract the cartel recon report. Once you’ve done this, immediately exfil from the area to complete the Zero Tolerance mission in DMZ.