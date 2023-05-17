How to complete the Leaked Documents mission in DMZ

Leaked Documents is a season three, tier four redacted mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Compared to other quests that were introduced with the patch, this one requires noticeably less time for players to complete.

Players looking to complete the Leaked Documents mission will need to make their way to Al Mazrah and visit a secret underground bunker. Retrieving the papers from this hidden location is only the first part of this mission as players will also deliver them.

Leaked Documents mission guide in DMZ

Go to the Roham Oil bunker entrance. Find the underpass and take out the enemies. After clearing the area, locate the partially-open garage door. Enter the garage and head straight until you see a red table to pick up the Bunker Schematics. Extract the document safely from Al Mazrah. Enter Building 21 with a keycard, this part of the mission can only be completed during the weekends. Find the dumpster on the first floor and dead drop the Bunker Schematics to complete the mission.

Screengrab via Activision

While the first part of this mission can be completed at any time of the week, players will need to wait until the weekend to access Building 21. You’ll also need a keycard to enter this area.

Considering Building 21 keycards can often be found in crates, we recommend looting every you see during this mission if you don’t have a DMZ keycard ready to go.

