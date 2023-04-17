How to complete the Crash Down mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ has a wide array of missions of that players can complete. Along with tons of XP, players can earn reputation with various factions across the DMZ game mode by completing missions. One mission that players have had some trouble completing is the Crash Down mission for the Black Mous faction.

In Warzone 2 DMZ, the Crash Down mission is a two-part task that players must complete. First, players need to find and investigate the crash site, then kill five enemies in the Sattiq Cave Complex.

Though Crash Down seems like a straightforward mission, this task can be quite perplexing if you do not know where to go. If you are struggling to find either the crash site or Sattiq Cave Complex to complete the Crash Down mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is everything that you need to know.

Warzone 2 DMZ Crash Down mission full guide

In order to complete Crash Down in Warzone 2 DMZ, players need to locate a crashed plane and kill five enemies in the Sattiq Cave Complex. Conveniently for players, the required crash site lies in the middle of the Sattiq Cave Complex, meaning that players are likely to accumulate kills while searching for the crashed plane.

Screengrab via Activision

The crash site itself in Crash Down can be found near the middle of the Sattiq Cave Complex, found in the western region of Al Mazrah. The exact position of the crash site can be seen on the map above.

The Sattiq Cave Complex is littered with Al Qatala soldiers. Though this makes accumulating five kills in the region quite easy, be sure to enter the area with extreme caution as you can easily be overwhelmed by the sheer number of hostile NPCs.

To ‘investigate’ the crash site to complete the mission, players simply need to step within the proper range of the downed plane. Once you have entered the crash site’s proximity, this part of the mission will automatically complete.