How to complete Rogue Signal Public Event in CoD Warzone

You can find several contracts and ways to earn rewards while playing Warzone in Call of Duty. Rogue Signal, a Public Event, is a unique one that every player receives a notification about.

Recommended Videos

The Rogue Signal Public Event is an opportunity for only a select number of players to earn several rewards, and they need to fight to the top to earn it. Because of how quickly the event appears and disappears, it can be a bit confusing how to keep track of it and what you need to do. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Rogue Signal Public Event in CoD Warzone.

What is the Rogue Signal Public Event in Warzone?

The Rogue Signal Public Event sends out a general notification to all players and what objective they need to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Rogue Signal Public Event goes out, all players in the Warzone match have the chance to begin working on it. The type of objective you need to complete changes each time, so make sure to read what you need to focus on and become the top three teams in your match to earn it.

Your objective might be to earn the top kills between all the teams, earn the most cash, or unlock the most loot caches within 90 seconds of the Rogue Signal going out. A timer appears on the right side of your screen, showing you the amount of time left and the overall ranking. Again, only the top three teams who score the highest by completing the objective can receive the Rogue Signal, whereas the others lose connection to the transmission during the Warzone match. You might want to go out of your way to find a loadout crate to bring your best weapons with you to beat the other teams.

Those who don’t reach the top three teams miss out on the Rogue Signal. However, those who make it receive a moderate amount of cash they can spend to upgrade their arsenal during the Warzone match, and the location of a special reward cache, but this goes to each of the top three teams. They have to race to this location to unearth the rewards, and the special reward cache is locked for the first 30 seconds. You might not want to be the first to reach it, but knowing where to go and protecting it should be your top priority.

Completing the Rogue Signal Public Event in Warzone does not guarantee you can make it to the end of the match, but it certainly makes it easier for you and your team. You can expect to encounter the Rogue Signal Public Event to appear on Fortune’s Keep, which is the Warzone Resurgence game mode.