How to complete Non Discriminatory in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two brought tons of new content for DMZ players, including a slew of new missions. Non Discriminatory is a tier one mission for the new Crown faction that players can undertake.

Non Discriminatory is one of the more difficult missions in Warzone 2 season two. This mission requires players to kill eight Al Qatala soldiers and five Shadow Company soldiers in the same match. While this may seem easy, these two factions of soldiers are located across two different maps, Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

To eliminate the 13 total enemies in a single lobby, players will need to pull off an extraction. Alongside this challenge, these soldiers can also be difficult to find. If you are stuck on a Non Discriminatory mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is everything you need to know.

How to find Al Qatala soldiers in DMZ

Al Qatala soldiers are found widespread across Al Mazrah, as they are the only faction of hostile NPCs on the map. Finding and eliminating a group of eight should not be too hard to do quickly.

Locations such as Zarqwa Hyrdoelectric, Sa’id City, and the Zaya Observatory are all good locations to find large groupings of Al Qatala soldiers. Many of these areas are home to strongholds, so be sure not to get in over your head. It is best to come into these areas well armed and with fellow players.

After eliminating eight Al Qatala soldiers, players will need to exfil in order to reach Ashika Island. To do this, players simply need to locate the icon of a blue running man on the map and head to this location. After boarding the chopper at this location, players can pursue the next batch of soldiers on Ashika Island.

Where to find Shadow Company soldiers in DMZ

While there are some Shadow Company soldiers on Al Mazrah, the only location to find this group is at the Sattiq Cave Complex. On Ashika Island, Shadow Company soldiers can be found all over the map. Though exfiling may be a challenge, Ashika is a much better location to farm these NPCs.

Similar to Al Qatala soldiers on Al Mazrah, there are specific segments of the map where you can find large congregations of soldiers. Tsuki Castle, Port Ashika, and Beach Club are the three best spots to find the five necessary targets.