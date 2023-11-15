How to complete Most Firepower in MW3 Zombies

There are plenty of missions to complete in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and the Most Firepower mission requires you to get a weapon that can inflict serious damage.

Missions in MW3 Zombies are separated into acts, with the Most Firepower mission coming in Act 2. By this stage, you should have a decent idea of how the game mode works, but you may still become stuck in certain situations.

Thankfully, the Most Firepower mission is easy to complete once you know what you’re doing and we’ve got everything you need to know here.

MW3 Zombies Most Firepower Mission guide

Cause some havoc. Image via Activision

The Most Firepower Mission in MW3 Zombies has three tasks that must be completed, which are listed below:

Raise a weapon’s Pack-A-Punch level to two

Kill 75 Zombies with a level two Pack-A-Punch weapon

Kill a special Zombie with a level two Pack-A-Punch weapon

To raise your weapon’s Pack-A-Punch to level two, you need to use the Pack-A-Punch machine twice. However, the second cannot be done in a Low Threat Zone and you will instead need to venture into the Medium Threat Zone.

The first Pack-A-Punch upgrade costs 5,000 Essence, or you can use a Raw Aetherium Crystal to get to Level One Pack-A-Punch, while the second upgrade costs 10,000 Essence. As such, you’ll need to do some groundwork to boost your Essence balance, so complete Contracts and Objectives in the meantime.

After you’ve got your hands on a Level Two Pack-A-Punch weapon, you now need to eliminate Zombies. While this can be done in any zone, the best bet is to head back to a Low Threat Zone where you’ll be able to kill Zombies with ease and quickly complete the challenge.

For special Zombies, initiate a Bounty Contract to receive one as a target, or find an Escort Contract as these will usually provide a couple of Manglers that need to be defeated—which will be easy to do with your powerful weapon.