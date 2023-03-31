How to complete Medical Diagnosis in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s second season brought an immense amount of new content for DMZ players, including a new map, new factions, and tons of missions for players to complete. Medical Diagnosis is a tier three mission for the Black Mous faction in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This final mission for the Black Mous faction requires players to locate and exfil three different documents around Al Mazrah. Given that Al Mazrah is a massive, spanning map with bands of hostile NPCs patrolling around, this is a fairly difficult and time-consuming mission. All three documents are located at hospitals, though it is not abundantly clear which hospitals players need to venture to as there are six on the map overall.

If you are trying to complete Medical Diagnosis but do not know where to find or deposit the documents, look no further. This is everything you need to know to complete this mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to complete Medical Diagnosis in Warzone 2 DMZ

To complete Medical Diagnosis in Warzone 2 DMZ, players need to find and extract three individual documents at three different hospitals in Al Mazrah. These three documents will be found at hospitals in Al Mazrah City, Rohan Oil, and Sawah Village Hospital. Players must all complete this task within the same continuous deployment.

The first hospital location to explore is in Al Mazrah City. This urban area can be found in the northeastern portion of the map, with the hospital itself being located to the south of the map, by the outskirts of the city. The exact position can be seen in the image below.

Screengrab via Activision

After arriving at this building, players only need to climb to the second floor and search shelves. The documents should be located on a shelf next to a room with a blue curtain. Beware, as there may be hostile NPCs in this area.

Next, players can venture to Rohan Oil, found near the center of Al Mazrah. The Rohan Oil hospital is located outside of the POI itself, as seen in the image below. In this hospital, the necessary document will be found on top of a bed on the second floor.

Screengrab via Activision

Finally, players will venture to the Sawah Village Hospital found at the southernmost part of the Al Mazrah map. This is by far the most hostile area players will need to visit to complete their mission, as enemies will be found on every floor if the hospital has not already been cleared out. This final set of documents in the Sawah Village Hospital will be found on the first floor of the building on top of a wooden crate.

Screengrab via Activision

After collecting all three documents, players will need to extract themselves. This can be done by traveling to an area of the map with the icon featuring a blue man running. Extraction locations rotate on a regular basis, so the closest exfil spot to you will vary depending on your lobby. After extracting themselves, players will have completed this difficult mission.