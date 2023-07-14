How to complete Failed Bombing in DMZ

Faction missions are a vital part of the Call of Duty DMZ mode progression system. Not only do the faction missions provide experience and rewards, but they also progress your faction level, letting you unlock tons of various upgrades.

One of those missions is Failed Bombing, a tier four Black Mous mission that requires you to secure a defused explosive charge, rearm it, and then deliver it to a new location. To complete it, it will take multiple deployments across different locations, some entry into dangerous areas, and knowledge of where the dead drop dumpsters are.

We’ve got you covered, soldier.

Loot and extract the defused charge from the Ahkdar statue

For the first step of the Failed Bombing mission, you will need to deploy into Al Mazrah. After deployment, make your way to Ahkdar Village, located in the central part of the map. The village itself is typically a High danger spot, so expect lots of resistance.

The disarmed charge can be found at the feet of the statue in the center of the village; you will need to mantle up to reach the base of the statue where his feet are. Pick up the charge to put it in your inventory. Take the charge to the nearest or most convenient exfil location and extract it.

Rearm the charge at the Ashika Waterways Dead Drop

Once you’ve secured the charge, deploy to Ashika Island. To rearm the charge, you will need to find both a battery and electrical components, but we were able to find these all over the island in toolboxes, lockers, computers, or even as floor loot.

Take all these items to the Waterways Dead Drop, located in the Waterways that run underneath the island. There are several entrances to the Waterways, however, you will have to deal with numerous well-armored enemy AI combatants. Drop all three items into the dead drop dumpster to rearm the charge, then just like in the first mission stage, exfil with the rearmed charge.

Deliver the rearmed charged to the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop

Once the charge has been rearmed, it’s time to head back to Al Mazrah. Once deployed, deliver the rearmed charge to the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop. The dumpster you’re looking for is sandwiched between two buildings.

Delivering the charge will complete the mission. But dying during the mission and losing what’s in your inventory will restart your mission progress.

