How to complete Black Mous’ Double Crossed mission in DMZ

Although Activision has introduced a new map to Modern Warfare 2, there are still plenty of missions to do on the other maps in the DMZ rotation with season four currently underway.

With various new factions bringing new missions to the forefront, players must explore across all three locales as they lock down each quest for their own. This season, for example, the Black Mous faction has a simple mission called Double Crossed where a player must take down the Bombmaker AI boss on Ashika Island, but with a specific weapon: a crossbow.

Here’s how to complete the Double Crossed mission in DMZ.

How to complete the “Double Crossed” mission in DMZ

Accessing Ashika Castle

The Bombmaker can only be found in Tsuki Castle, where he is joined by a whole platoon of heavily-armed soldiers within the largest building in the middle of the map. You can’t waltz right into the castle, either. If you aren’t lucky enough to stumble upon the Tsuki Castle Hideout key on an AI enemy, you’ll need to destroy a formidable Wheelson drone that patrols the outside of this denied zone.

After destroying the Wheelson, you can run to the drone and hack the castle’s security systems. With all of the doors to the castle unlocked, you can now enter the building and begin the arduous task of finding and eliminating the Bombmaker.

Eliminating the Bombmaker

Unfortunately, crossbows aren’t readily found in Ashika Island, but you can easily load in with an insured crossbow, find the Bombmaker, and shoot him down with the weapon. The Bombmaker can be identified with his ballcap, sunglasses, and a collection of bombmaking tools on his hip.

You should only need one shot with the crossbow to take this enemy down, but with the number of other enemies, traps, and sentry turrets in the building, getting to this boss will be the hardest part of the mission. I would suggest bringing thermite and other explosives to help speed the process of taking down Wheelson, or deploying with a Tsuki Castle Hideout key to help expedite the mission so all you need to worry about is taking out the Bombmaker and his goons.

