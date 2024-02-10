How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone fans received a new wave of content with season two, including a limited-time event, Horde Hunt. In this event, players get to collect Bones and Skulls, and the latter can be more difficult to locate.

Horde Hunt looks like a straightforward event, and I could play toward its rewards immediately after getting into a CoD Zombies match. I was getting Bones left and right, which was enough to gather most of the Horde Hunt event rewards, but I was missing quite a few Skulls for the weekly challenge.

Where to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies

Collecting Skull and Bones during all the mayhem might seem difficult at first, but you’ll get used to it. Image via Activision

You can get Skulls from Armored Zombies in MW3. While you’ll find regular Zombies everywhere, you’ll need to start contracts to draw out Armored Zombies.

If you want to collect the highest number of Bones and Skulls during your play sessions, I’d highly recommend sticking to solo lobbies instead of multiplayer. In online matches, your teammates can also pick up the Bones and Skulls, so you’ll have constant competition. I also tried asking nicely so everyone could leave my Bones and Skulls on the floor, but no one cared.

Alternatively, you can also collect these items in an event-special game mode. Though the competition levels will also be high there, MW3’s Hordepoint mode is the most fun I’ve had with CoD in years. The game mode’s chaotic nature made me recall the earlier iterations in the CoD franchise, especially World War II. Playing Hordepoint to unlock the event cosmetics might not be the fastest approach, but it’ll be the most fun one.

When you collect 600 Skulls, you’ll get to unlock the Tiny Screams Charm, and this collectible may see future usage in the next two weeks of the Horde Hunt event.