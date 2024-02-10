Category:
CoD

How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies

These cosmetics won't unlock themselves.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 05:44 pm
CoD players fighting in the Hordepoint limited time mode.
The mode is chaos incarnate. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone fans received a new wave of content with season two, including a limited-time event, Horde Hunt. In this event, players get to collect Bones and Skulls, and the latter can be more difficult to locate.

Recommended Videos

Horde Hunt looks like a straightforward event, and I could play toward its rewards immediately after getting into a CoD Zombies match. I was getting Bones left and right, which was enough to gather most of the Horde Hunt event rewards, but I was missing quite a few Skulls for the weekly challenge.

Where to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies

A screenshot of CoD players fighting zombies in Hordepoint mode.
Collecting Skull and Bones during all the mayhem might seem difficult at first, but you’ll get used to it. Image via Activision

You can get Skulls from Armored Zombies in MW3. While you’ll find regular Zombies everywhere, you’ll need to start contracts to draw out Armored Zombies.

If you want to collect the highest number of Bones and Skulls during your play sessions, I’d highly recommend sticking to solo lobbies instead of multiplayer. In online matches, your teammates can also pick up the Bones and Skulls, so you’ll have constant competition. I also tried asking nicely so everyone could leave my Bones and Skulls on the floor, but no one cared.

Alternatively, you can also collect these items in an event-special game mode. Though the competition levels will also be high there, MW3’s Hordepoint mode is the most fun I’ve had with CoD in years. The game mode’s chaotic nature made me recall the earlier iterations in the CoD franchise, especially World War II. Playing Hordepoint to unlock the event cosmetics might not be the fastest approach, but it’ll be the most fun one.

When you collect 600 Skulls, you’ll get to unlock the Tiny Screams Charm, and this collectible may see future usage in the next two weeks of the Horde Hunt event.

related content
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
terminal map in cod modern warfare 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article What is Phantom Overlay for MW3 and Warzone and how does it work?
MW3 sniper
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is Phantom Overlay for MW3 and Warzone and how does it work?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Warzone player exposes troubling Irradiated and Quick Fix perk combo after season 2 buff
Fortune's Keep Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone player exposes troubling Irradiated and Quick Fix perk combo after season 2 buff
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
terminal map in cod modern warfare 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article What is Phantom Overlay for MW3 and Warzone and how does it work?
MW3 sniper
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is Phantom Overlay for MW3 and Warzone and how does it work?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Warzone player exposes troubling Irradiated and Quick Fix perk combo after season 2 buff
Fortune's Keep Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone player exposes troubling Irradiated and Quick Fix perk combo after season 2 buff
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.