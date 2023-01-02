Hilarious Warzone 2 glitch ruins latest nuke attempt by TeePee, Symfuhny, and Cloakzy

The never-ending content from Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s nukes got a new chapter in its saga today, this time featuring some top streamers and an unfortunate yet hilarious bug.

This morning, top Warzone 2 pros and content creators TeePee, Symfuhny, and Cloakzy joined forces with a viewer who earned a nuke contract and were seemingly headed towards a mushroom cloud of joy—before the CoD glitch gods had other ideas.

The squad already finished some prerequisite steps and the nuke itself was dropping onto the map via a care package. But a known bug that occurs when the nuke lands on water sent the package flying over 200 meters away.

The foursome then tried to salvage the attempt by staying alive and pushing the package, which was now inside of the damaging gas circle. But TeePee soon found the nuke itself had bugged as well, making the group unable to arm it at all.

The trio of streamers were baffled, clearly fed up with the glitchy state of the game that they play for several hours every day as part of their full-time jobs as content creators.

“I actually can’t believe it,” Symfuhny said after Cloakzy ranted about how easy the arming of the nuke would have been if the bomb “didn’t get sent across the map.”

Eventually, the squad was able to pull off the victory, but the frustration and disbelief was still palpable.

“Oh man, that’s so corny,” TeePee said after finishing off the win with 18 operator kills. “It was literally free. Literally so free. It’s so corny, we had it, man. It couldn’t have been better. It just bounces 250 meters. Oh, my god.”

“No one’s even around the nuke except for one guy in the water, everyone’s across the map,” Symfuhny said, describing how it should have gone off without a hitch due to their setup. “We’ve got smokes, ammo boxes, oh my.”

With most of the game’s development teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software on holiday break, it will still be several days at minimum before a glitch like this is fixed. For now, we can enjoy the streamers’ pain—and also feel bad for the poor viewer who joined up with the trio to try and score their first nuke.