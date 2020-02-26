Hilarious Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug lets Operators finish reloading during execution animation

Call of Duty players have reported that Operators are still moving after they’ve died—and we aren’t talking about Zombies mode.

A Modern Warfare player posted a video on Reddit today showcasing a hilarious bug that lets players finish their reload animation while being executed by an opponent.

The glitch shows various Operators continuing to change their mags even while they’re being beaten, tossed around, and shot by a pistol from point-blank range. But that’s not all.

While the Operators’ corpses are lying on the floor motionless, their fingers still twitch with an odd postmortem spasm. The reloading audio continues to play throughout the execution as well.

But the community is divided in regard to whether the bug should be fixed. Many players feel the glitch is “comedy gold” and love the idea of somebody being “so intensely focused on reloading their gun” that they fight through an execution to finish. But others feel like the twitching is “creepy” and should be patched out.

Infinity Ward hasn’t commented on the glitch yet. But judging from the community outcry that it should remain in the game, the devs are probably better off leaving it untouched.