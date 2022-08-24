The final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard is now live. Last Stand has begun.

Sledgehammer Games revealed the patch notes for the update, which went live at 11am CT on all platforms. As is the formula, the update includes a new season pass, new content, and some changes to existing weapons along with a couple of new ones.

“Last Stand,” the fifth and final #Vanguard Season, begins now!



Join the battle as Task Force Tyrants in the streets of Beheaded, armed with powerful weaponry. Check out the Patch Notes for details on new content and gameplay changes 👇https://t.co/ru7HU8whOz pic.twitter.com/qPoSf9R51a — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 24, 2022

The new weapons are the EX1 assault rifle and RA 225, both unlocked by leveling the battle pass. There’s also a new pistol, a combination knife and revolver, that’s unlocked via an in-game challenge.

Further new content includes a new map called Beheaded, which is set in a war-torn Times Square, described as “a post-apocalyptic small map, built for fast action.” The Beheaded 24/7 playlist is now live.

Two new operators also join the fray with past Call of Duty villains Raul Menendez and Khaled Al-Asad. Gabriel Rorke and Seraph will join the game later in the season, along with a couple of other new weapons.

The full list of patch notes for today’s update can be found below.

Multiplayer

Maps

NEW: Beheaded Navigate a war-torn Times Square in this post-apocalyptic small map, built for fast action. Look for the Beheaded 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Five.

Berlin Debris pile in the Destroyed Room no longer allows players to obstruct view of their Operator. Enemy nameplates are no longer visible through walls in the Office. Players can no longer reach an unintended vantage point in the Destroyed Room. Players can no longer capture the Office Hardpoint from an unintended location.

Castle Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations beneath the playable area.

Decoy Field Upgrades will no longer fall through geometry when placed in the Exhaust Monitor or Switch Station. Players can no longer reach unintended vantage points near the East Courtyard. Mantling a wooden crate in the Barracks Yard will no longer kill the player. Adjusted spawn location near the Administration Road to prevent players from spawning out of bounds.

Desolation Players can no longer reach unintended vantage points near the Central Ruins Overlook and Temple Ruins. Players can no longer capture the Comms Towers Hardpoint from unintended locations. Improved Guard Dog Killstreak AI pathing near the Village Creek.



Progression

NEW: Season Five Seasonal Challenges Earn cosmetic rewards upon completing each of the twenty Season 5 Mastery challenges.

NEW: Season Five Clan Challenge Earn cosmetic rewards upon completing each of the four stages of the Season Five Clan Challenge. Get 500 ADS Kills

Addressed an issue that caused players to lose access to previously unlocked items.

Ranked Play

Season Five Skill Rating Reset Players’ Skill Ratings have been reset at the start of Season Five. Play 5 Skill Evaluation Matches to earn a Season Five Skill Rating and get placed into a Skill Division & Tier. Win matches after your initial placement to earn SR and advance your Skill Division & Tier over the remainder of the Season.

Season Five Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard The Season Five Top 250 Skill Division and Ladder will go live on August 31st, one full week after Season Five starts. This release time will allow players time to earn a Season Five Skill Rating and advance through divisions.

Season Five Ranked Play Rewards Players can earn the following rewards in Ranked Play during Season Five: Blueprints Pro Reissue SMG Automaton – Finish Top 5 in a Ladder Event Midnight’s Edge (Combat Knife) – Win 50 Ranked Play Matches Camos Season Five Ladder Champion – Finish 1st in a Ladder Event Season Five Ranked Veteran – Win 100 Ranked Play Matches Charms Locked Down – Finish Top 10 in a Ladder Event GOAT – Win 25 Ranked Play Matches Spray Chalked – Win 5 Ranked Play Matches Sticker Season Five Ranked Competitor – Complete 5 Skill Evaluation Matches Emblems Earn an Animated Skill Division Emblem at the end of Season Five to reflect your highest Season Five Skill Division



Operators

NEW: Raul Menendez (Tyrants) “Raul Menendez was born in Nicaragua, where his childhood was clouded by the brutal revolution of US-backed Contras. His father founded the Menendez Cartel and was assassinated by the CIA at the height of his power, leaving Raul in charge. But it was the death of his sister Josephina that focused his rage, driving him to become a hostile political activist. His charisma and ruthlessness propelled him to leadership of the social movement turned terrorist organization Cordis Die.” Unlocked via purchase of the Season Five Battle Pass or related Bundle.

NEW: Khaled Al-Asad (Tyrants) “Khaled Al-Asad grew up in Urzikstan amid political strife. He was drawn to the words of Omar Sulaman, and joined the Al-Qatala terrorist group. He was imprisoned, but escaped after Sulaman’s death to take control of Al-Qatala. His leadership transformed the militants into an army, as he acquired an arsenal for the invasion of Verdansk. Committed to the demise of Western power, Al-Asad launched gas attacks in Verdansk, breaking a fragile armistice between nations.” Unlocked via digital pre-order of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

T-800 and T-100 (Terminators) Reduced Mastery Challenge requirements from both Operators to just one.



Weapons

General Corrected various mismatched Magazine Attachment names and capacities. Added missing inspection sound effects for Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Melee Weapons. Addressed an issue where players could not raise their Weapon after climbing a ladder. Improved performance of the Gunsmith UI on legacy hardware.

NEW: EX1 (Assault Rifle) A prototype energy rifle effective at long range and highly customizable. Base Weapon unlocked at Tier 15 of the Season Five Battle Pass

NEW: RA 225 (Submachine Gun) This SMG has a high fire rate and a very mobile compact frame. Base Weapon unlocked at Tier 31 of the Season Five Battle Pass

NEW: Valois Revolver (Pistol) A combination knife and revolver that acts as both a lethal melee weapon and a pistol. Base Weapon unlocked via Weapon Unlock Challenge. Get 15 Melee Kills

KG M40 (Assault Rifle) Mk. 3 Reflector Optic Attachment will no longer be invisible when equipped.

Marco 5 (Submachine Gun) Added Weapon Unlock Challenge. Get 15 Hipfire Kills

UGM-8 (Light Machine Gun) Added Weapon Unlock Challenge. Get 15 Bullet Penetration Kills

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) Removed duplicate Mk. 8 Reflector Optic Attachment.



Perks

Engineer (Intel) Friendly Attack Dog and Guard Dog Killstreaks are no longer highlighted in red.



Killstreaks

Flamenaut (9 Kills) Addressed an issue that resulted in DEV ERROR 5573 upon use.



Bundles and cosmetics

Players that have purchased both Terminator Bundles will begin to receive the following additional rewards starting in early September. Please note that some Players may receive their items later than others. Target Acquired Legendary Whitley Blueprint Endoskeleton Skull Legendary Weapon Charm

Metal Etched Blueprint for the 1911 Pistol will no longer grant an invalid Muzzle Attachment.

Zombies

Maps

“The Archon” Available starting Aug. 24 at 11am CT.



Main Quest

New Main Quest and Boss Fight available in “The Archon.”

New intel

New Dark Aether narrative intel available to discover in “The Archon.”

Wonder Weapons

Decimator Shield Reduced cooldown on the Decimator Blast ability from 60 to 30 seconds. Increased Decimator Blast damage against Sturmkriegers and Zaballa the Deceiver.



Weapons

Season Five EX1 energy rifle and RA 225 SMG available in Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season Five Battle Pass.

Unlock Challenges New Weapon Unlock Challenges added to Zombies for the Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG.



Gameplay

Round Based Altar of Covenants Covenant selection now refreshes with each round at the Altar of Covenants instead of every three rounds.



Challenges