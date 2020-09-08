Halo world champion SnakeBite to temporarily compete in Call of Duty

Halo star Paul “SnakeBite” Duarte plans to spend his time in the Halo Infinite waiting room competing in Call of Duty, the 25-year-old said on Twitter today.

SnakeBite is one of the most accomplished Halo players and played for the most dominant Halo 5 roster of all time. Now on Sentinels, but formerly of TOX, OpTic Gaming, and CLG, SnakeBite won two Halo World Championships in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Along with Frosty, LethuL, and Royal2, the roster was undoubtedly the best in the up-and-down Halo 5 era of the franchise.

Gonna try to compete in COD challengers while I wait for the release of Infinite. If any teams/players are interested let me know — Paul Duarte (@SnakeBiteFPS) September 8, 2020

SnakeBite isn’t transitioning full-time to Call of Duty, however. He only intends to compete in the Challenger series, the Call of Duty League’s path to pro circuit, as he waits for the release of Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021 early last month.

His former Halo teammate, Frosty, transitioned to Call of Duty prior to Black Ops 4. Frosty played for the Florida Mutineers in the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season, winning three Home Series events.

SnakeBite isn’t the only console pro who’s going to try to compete in Call of Duty, though. Gears of War superstar Billy “MentaL” Putnam is making the transition as well. MentaL is making the full-time switch to Call of Duty, however, as opposed to SnakeBite’s transition, which is seemingly only temporary.