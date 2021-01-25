The Call of Duty League introduced the groups for Stage One of the 2021 season today during the Kickoff Classic preseason event.

In a unique twist, the CDL had the franchises participate in a group selection show to draft each team into their pool for the first stage of the competition.

For Stage One, the Dallas Empire were automatically placed into Group A after being crowned the 2020 Call of Duty League champions in August. The Atlanta FaZe, on the other hand, were put in Group B. Dallas was given the first pick of the selection show to draft a team to go into Group B and Atlanta then responded by picking a franchise for Group A. This reverse snake draft process continued until all 12 teams were separated into two groups.

Here are the groups for Stage One of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Group A

Dallas Empire

Los Angeles Thieves

Minnesota RØKKR

London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners

Seattle Surge

Group B

Atlanta FaZe

OpTic Chicago

Florida Mutineers

Toronto Ultra

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Paris Legion

"Tournament seeding will be determined by head-to-head group play matches over the course of three Home Series weeks leading up to each Major," the CDL said. "During each stage, all teams will compete in five group play matches to determine their seed in each Major."

The 2021 Call of Duty League regular season will feature five stages. Stage One will begin on Feb. 11 with the Opening Weekend hosted by the Atlanta FaZe.

