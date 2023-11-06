Gamers debate best game to ‘scratch the CoD itch’ without buying MW3

MW3 reviews are live, and they aren’t being kind to one of gaming’s longest-running franchises. Reactions have ranged from “glorified DLC” to “it feels good but man everyone is just too good these days.”

So, CoD gamers are looking for a different game to pass the time with. Their responses are a bit puzzling, if understandable.

By far the highest upvoted response was Insurgency: Sandstorm, which feels like a questionable call. While definitely slower-paced than Call of Duty, it plays like a mil-sim, and players who don’t move at a glacial pace will get bored. Mil-sim games are for a very specific type of gamer, and it’s not often the players that play Call of Duty in their spare time.

A more reasonable response was The Finals, a fast-paced combination battle royale and extraction shooter, with tons of abilities and gadget combinations that can make the game feel fresh. However, if you’re looking to avoid “sweaty” players, just wait until you come across a Heavy with a sledgehammer being healed by a Medium build player. Sure, the game feels good, but the same kind of frustration from being cooked by players with a plan will remain.

Another answer I feel is by far the best is Battlebit Remastered. Ignore the Roblox-inspired graphics: the game runs great, has a ton of guns, and scratches a huge Battlefield itch that has been ignored in modern iterations of the title. Moreover, it’s a ton of casual fun, with the death comms that players love and fun elements like the suicide C4 to give players the hilarious moments they want.

There are tons of FPS games on the market that unless you’re really invested, you don’t have to play Call of Duty. If you’re on consoles, Rainbow Six: Siege exists, albeit on a steep learning curve. For PC, there are tons of titles that were listed above. Just find something that mirrors your playstyle, and don’t take upvotes as endorsements.