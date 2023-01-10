A couple popular game modes have been found within Modern Warfare 2’s files—and they could be coming soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be supplemented with two popular game modes in a future update, according to data-mined images.

The watermarked images, posted on what looks like a throwaway alternate account for Call of Duty data miner BKTOOR, feature icons for classic modes Gun Game and Gunfight.

Gun Game is a classic party mode in FPS games and CoD in general where players start with a base weapon and advance to a different gun with each successive kill. The first player in the game to obtain a kill with every applicable weapon wins.

Gunfight was first introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare. It’s a two-vs-two mode played on symmetrical maps where teams aim to kill the enemy duo within the time limit. If the time limit is reached with players alive on both teams, an overtime flag spawns in the middle of the map. The Gulag in Warzone 2 is quite a similar experience.

For the past few years, CoD has added new game modes and playlists to the current entry in the franchise as part of seasonal updates. MW2’s first season began in November and added DMZ mode along with a PvE Raid mode.

Season two of MW2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1, so the new modes could be a part of the next season’s content. Even still, they may not be added to the game until the midseason, sometime in March.