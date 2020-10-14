Fireteam: Dirty Bomb trailer shows off new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can experience the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode during the beta this weekend. The new mode sets 40 players into 10 teams as they fight to complete objectives and eliminate other players.

A new Fireteam trailer was released today, showing off some of the intense combat that players can expect from the game mode. In Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, players must locate uranium around the map and deposit it into dirty bombs. Players can then detonate the bombs, which makes the surrounding area toxic.

Time to set it off. ☢️



Deposit and detonate uranium to dominate the enemy in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, a new 40-player mode on TWO new maps in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta this weekend. pic.twitter.com/i1q6i0i2VM — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 14, 2020

Players appear to parachute into the map at the beginning of each match and can use various weapons to quickly move between objectives. Some vehicles are armed with weapons that players can use while their teammates drive. It’s unclear if players will respawn after dying, but the trailer does insinuate that enemies can be eliminated.

Treyarch has confirmed that Dirty Bomb is the first Fireteam mode to be available, which means other game modes might be available at launch. The Fireteam maps are more extensive than normal multiplayer maps and will likely be similar in size to the Ground War maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb will be available on two maps during the beta. PS4 players can enjoy the second beta without pre-ordering Cold War, while Xbox One and PC players will need beta access to play on Oct. 16 and 17. The beta will be open to all players on every platform from Oct. 17 to 19.