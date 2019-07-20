FaZe Clan vs. eUnited set for winners bracket finals at CWL Finals 2019

It’s been a long journey for FaZe Clan this season, but now, they seem to be hitting their peak.

FaZe have been on the cusp of being a title contender for several months, but each time, they fell just a little short of the mark. At this weekend’s CWL Finals, however, they secured a spot in the winners bracket finals after defeating defending event champions 100 Thieves and one of the hottest teams in the tournament, Luminosity, today.

Related: Bracket play results for the 2019 CWL Pro League Playoffs

FaZe Clan vs. Luminosity

As expected, neither team was ready to concede much to their opponents. With the form both teams displayed in their previous matches, fans were expecting a hard-fought series between Luminosity and FaZe.

Luminosity came out on top in the opening Hardpoint, but it didn’t take long for FaZe to strike back with a Search and Destroy win. Control, which has become possibly the most important game mode in terms of series momentum, went the way of FaZe as well.

With the momentum on their side once again, FaZe rebounded from their first Hardpoint defeat and turned Hacienda into their ground for celebration. The win moves them into the winners bracket finals, a first for FaZe this season.

Gen.G vs. eUnited

At CWL Anaheim, Gen.G and eUnited met in the opening round of the championship bracket. In an unexpected result, Gen.G sent eUnited to the losers bracket with a four-game series win. This time around, though, eUnited sent Gen.G into the dreaded losers bracket in four games.

Similarly to the FaZe vs. Luminosity match, the eventual series loser took the opening map. Gen.G looked poised to take the subsequent Search and Destroy as well, but eUnited, who forced an 11th round, won Hacienda to tie the series.

eUnited Freq HP 250-177 vs. Gen.G (eUnited 3-1; CWL Finals 2019) – Clip of Call of Duty – Twitch Clips Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

From there, eUnited seemed much more in control of the matchup. With a nearly flawless Arsenal Control and a strong showing on Seaside Hardpoint, eUnited were able to get back into the top three.

FaZe and eUnited will face each other with thousands of dollars and a grand finals appearance on the line tomorrow at 12pm CT. In the losers bracket, Gen.G and Luminosity will face 100 Thieves and Reciprocity, respectively.