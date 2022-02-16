Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific adding a battleship

Warzone Pacific Season two dropped on Feb. 14, and with it, some new locations were added to the game. Among them was the addition of seven Research Labs in which valuable loot and NPC enemies can be found.

These labs have quickly become popular, which shouldn’t surprise anyone, since acquiring useful items early should increase your chances of winning. There’s much more to find in them than just great loot, however.

In each of them, players can find Morse code machines, with each one transmitting a different message. This has led to some players attempting to work out what these encrypted messages may mean for the future of the game.

Thanks to YouTuber Geeky Pastimes, we have learned that one of the messages in a Research Lab near the Runway could point to the addition of a battleship later in the season. The translated message from the Morse Code says “recon station spotted battleship 22 miles off the north coast,” according to YouTuber.

But when players look around Calera, they’ll find that there is no battleship to be found—at least for now.

All in all, it seems that the Warzone developers wouldn’t add messages like these just to mess with players. The messages could just as easily be teasers for upcoming content that’s due to join the game in the future.