Everything to know about the Onslaught limited-time modes in CoD Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies players got a lot of good news earlier this week when Treyarch revealed a ton of new content coming throughout 2022.

Vanguard players can look forward to the eventual return of round-based Zombies and the iconic World at War map Shi No Numa is set to be reimagined. Treyarch also confirmed more Zombies content is coming to Black Ops Cold War, including several new Onslaught limited-time modes.

Black Ops Cold War is the predecessor to Vanguard but is still receiving updates to keep players entertained. This includes new Onslaught and Outbreak limited-time modes that add content for veteran players.

The first limited-time mode is Onslaught Mystery Munitions. In this mode, players spawn with a random weapon and receive a new randomized weapon after completing a Surge. This adds an exciting new mechanic to the intense gameplay, keeping players on their toes since they must adapt based on which weapon they receive.

Players can also expect other limited-time modes like Onslaught Accelerated, Onslaught Diminishing Light, and Onslaught Elite. Each mode offers a new Weapon Blueprint Challenge, so try them all to collect all of the cosmetic items. The official blog post confirmed the first Onslaught update will be introduced in season three, which is set to begin on April 27, and players can expect continuous updates in the following season.

The new Onslaught limited-time modes will be available on platforms, meaning you can enjoy them regardless of your preferred console or platform. Make sure to also check out the Outbreak Collapse limited-time mode and the exciting updates to Vanguard Zombies when they become available.