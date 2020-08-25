Every Old Wounds intel mission location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone is adding another set of new intel missions to the map for anyone who’s already completed the previous set.

This week’s tasks are titled Old Wounds and will, as always, have players tracking six different objectives scattered around various parts of the Verdansk map.

Players will need to find clues that will point them to the exact point they need to visit to collect the intel. This will be done across several games too since you can’t collect multiple objectives in a single round.

Here’s where you can find the Old Wounds objectives in Warzone.

Objective No. 1

Screengrab via unnownrelic

The first location is a little bit cryptic. Once you arrive at the location listed, there’s no prompt given to interact with anything in the area. But don’t worry, the control room is where you want to be.

Don’t focus on the computers or any of the other monitor equipment. Instead, you can find a coin on the leftmost desk. Pick that up and you’ll have completed the first objective.

Objective No. 2

TBD

Objective No. 3

TBD

Objective No. 4

TBD

Objective No. 5

TBD

Objective No. 6

TBD

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.