Every new operator in the Modern Warfare 2 season 01 battle pass

Season 01 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming on Nov. 16, and it will have plenty of content for players to work their way through. In addition to the obvious additions like the next generation of Warzone and the new DMZ extraction mode, there’s also the customary battle pass that players can grab if they want to earn themselves new cosmetics, weapons, and operators.

Some of those unlockables might change the way you play, like new weapons you can gain and use in various game modes. Others are purely for showing off. And showing off in front of your friends (and your enemies) is all part of the fun. That’s where operators come in. Want to look intimidating on the battlefield? You can’t just be using a default operator skin or one of the first ones unlocked.

Whether you plan on continuing to grind through Team Deathmatch or you’re just itching to get your boots on the ground in Warzone, make sure you’re not doing it with one of the game’s basic operators. Lucky for you, the new season has plenty of new operators that you can get your hands on for just that purpose.

But how many of those operators will be available in the battle pass?

All new operators in the Modern Warfare 2 season 01 battle pass

While there are a bunch of new operators coming in season one, it appears that there’s only one operator that’s actually unlocked via the battle pass. Zeus, a Nigerian counter-terrorist operative, is an intimidating presence in his fully-masked helmet, with only his eyes visible from behind the face shield. The Call of Duty blog says that he helped found the Thunder Corps, a counterterrorism unit devoted to tracking and stopping the Al Qatala terrorist organization.

Image via Infinity Ward

Zeus is unlocked automatically upon purchase of the battle pass.

The other new operators in season 01 include Gaz from the game’s campaign, Klaus, and the soccer-playing trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Paul Pogba. All five of those operators will be released at some point midseason via store bundles and can’t be unlocked in the battle pass.