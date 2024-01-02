Dr Disrespect trolls CoD devs with special New Years message

Dr Disrespect has taken plenty of shots at the CoD over the years, but his latest jab might take the cake.

Fans of the popular FPS streamer might not know this, but before creating the persona of Dr Disrespect, he started as a Sledgehammer Games employee who worked on level design for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. After years away, the two-time returned to game developing in 2021 by creating a new studio called Midnight Society.

Dr Disrespect has his fair share of issues with MW3. Image via Activision

With the help of a former CoD developer and Halo designer forming the studio, Midnight Society announced its first project, DEADROP, a PVP extraction shooter. Now that Dr Disrespect is officially back in the ring, the streamer has not backed down from embracing a rivalry with other FPS titans.

That, of course, includes Modern Warfare 3, and Doc has made very clear over the past few weeks how he feels about the latest series entry.

Dr Disrespect takes shot at MW3 stability issues

Dr Disrespect recently returned to CoD to try out Warzone, and his first days back didn’t go as planned. On Dec. 18, the streamer posted a clip where he disconnected in the middle of the match, and then a few days later, Doc was victim to a glitch that allowed an enemy to kill him with snowballs in the gulag before the streamer’s one-on-one match even started.

Doc mocked Warzone‘s stability issues by posting a video on Dec. 31 with the caption, “Happy New year from Activision.” The fireworks show in the video were cut short by the dreaded “application has unexpectedly stopped working” message that Warzone fans have grown far too familiar with.

Fellow streamer TimTheTatman took credit for the idea and responded, “golden tweet not sure who had this idea but they deserve a raise.”

Some community members argued that this may be Doc’s best joke.

“One of your best tweets ever,” CoD content creator ModernWarzone added.

Meanwhile, NICKMERCS and plenty of other users responded with the laughing emoji.

If the past few weeks have been any indication, don’t expect the two-time to stop mocking CoD anytime soon in 2024.