Double battle pass XP now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The boost will help players unlock all 100 tiers this season.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can earn double battle pass XP from today until Dec. 28, Treyarch announced. Players can also grind daily challenges in multiplayer and Zombies and enjoy new playlists for popular maps.

Double battle pass XP allows players to unlock battle pass tiers quicker and get to higher levels with ease. Players have a limited time to complete the battle pass each season, so it’s best to take advantage of this boost while it’s available.

Now live in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• Double Battle Pass XP through Dec. 28th

• Daily Challenges in MP and Zombies

• Face Off (3v3 TDM, Dom, Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps)

• Raid 24/7

• Nuketown Holiday 24/7

• Prop Hunt

• Gunfight — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 22, 2020

Daily challenges are also now available in multiplayer and Zombies, which allow players to earn XP in each mode. Nuketown Holiday and Raid 24/7 playlists are live in multiplayer too, giving players more opportunity to earn XP and grind through the battle pass quickly.

Raid is a popular map that initially appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and has returned for a new generation of players to experience. Nuketown is one of the most popular Call of Duty maps of all time and has appeared in each major Black Ops title.

Players can also enjoy the new Face Off playlist, which features three-vs-three Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Domination on Gunfight maps. Prop Hunt is still available for players looking for a less competitive experience or a fun party mode.

Double battle pass XP will be live until 12pm CT on Dec. 28, so join up with your friends to unlock more rewards while you can.