Does Call of Duty: Warzone have a ranked mode?

Shortly after Call of Duty’s newest battle royale Warzone launched today, fans began taking to the skies in hopes of locking down a victory royale. But unfortunately for the franchise’s most competitive players, it may be a while before they can see their skills reflected on a leaderboard.

Warzone pits 150 players against each other in teams of three. With 150 players in a single lobby, the Call of Duty battle royale features a massive map with plenty of areas to land and loot. Throughout the duration of the match, players will complete contracts, earn money, and purchase killstreaks to gain an advantage over enemies as the ring closes in.

Like Modern Warfare, however, Warzone lacks a ranked queue. Once players launch the game, they will have an option to play the battle royale in a single queue—meaning there’s no way for those looking to put their skills to the test on a leaderboard. Despite the lack of a ranked ladder, however, players will still be able to view their in-game stats such as their number of kills with each weapon and their player level.

Having launched today, Warzone is still in its infancy and will likely see more game modes and playlists added in the future. For now, however, fans of the battle royale can queue up with friends and hone their skills in the game’s single queue.

Warzone is now available and is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.