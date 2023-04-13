DMZ Upgraded Arsenal: How to attach a suppressor to a weapon at a Workbench

With the arrival of Season 3 in Warzone 2 DMZ, there have been complete overhauls of integral systems. Among these changes and additions is a new crafting system that allows you to attach a suppressor to a weapon at a Workbench.

This crafting system allows players to alter their existing loadout mid-match in addition to simply crafting new gear, and the way players can go about doing this is through the new Workbench.

To complete the Redacted Tier One Mission—Upgraded Arsenal—you will need to attach a suppressor onto a weapon of your choice using the new workbench added into the game. While the new system is fairly straightforward, taking care of this task to complete the mission is not a very intuitive process, however.

How to attach a suppressor to a weapon at a workbench in DMZ

There are a few things you need to keep in mind if you want to complete the objective of attaching a suppressor for one of the new quests in DMZ Season 3.

Before you try to add a suppressor onto a weapon via the Contraband Workbench, you will need to first get rid of any other weapon that is currently attached to the suppressor. Only after doing this can you equip the suppressor via the Workbench using the Muzzle option, this method being quite similar to Weapon Tuning which was part of your loadout before being deployed into the DMZ.

Secondly, when attaching a suppressor, you need to think about the type of weapon that you are trying to attach the suppressor onto since not all parts are available to equip on all guns. Different guns require different grips, chokes, and muzzles, so it would be wise to not go in thinking a random suppressor will work for every weapon.

If you haven’t found a suppressor for your weapon yet, you can simply buy one under the Muzzle section of your weapon in the Contraband Workbench. All you need to do is open the weapon upgrade menu, select the Muzzle option, and scroll to the right through your option until you come across the suppressors.

If you have previously used a suppressor, you can readily attach it to your desired weapon; if not, you will have to pay to equip it onto your weapon. While this may not be the most convenient, it is definitely worth it to complete the Redacted Tier One Mission: Upgraded Arsenal.