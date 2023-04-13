DMZ Chaffeur mission guide: How to exfil with your personal exfil with another player

DMZ‘s new faction missions for the yet-classified new faction ask players to complete a series of tasks. Some of them, like Upgraded Arsenal, are somewhat simple. Others require them to find Golden Skulls or to find the Scavenger roaming mini-boss. The Chaffeur misssion, on the other hand, can be one of the peskiest missions to complete on the redacted faction’s second tier.

Chaffeur (with a slight misspelling) requires players to load in solo and use a personal exfil to make it out of the area of operations (AO)—while picking up a couple of allies along the way. Each part of this mission comes with its share of danger on its own, but once you combine them, you find a few possible points that can end a run. Here’s what you need should to do finish the Chaffeur mission in DMZ.

How to complete the Chaffeur mission in DMZ

This mission has three objectives:

Infil without teammates.

Purchase a personal exfil at a buy station in the same deployment.

Exfil with your personal exfil with another player in the same deployment.

How to infil solo and find teammates in DMZ

The first part of the Chaffeur mission can also be the trickiest. You’ll need to head into the AO without any teammates, so set “squad fill” to off and jump into the map of your choice.

Once you’re inside the AO, you’ll need to team up with another player, which can be the tricky part for this. You could attempt to matchmake with friends in the same lobby if you’re physically close enough to each other to connect, or you could try to find more teammates by asking random players to join your squad. Matchmaking could take multiple attempts (keep your eye on the server ID at the bottom left of your screen to know if it worked), and picking up random players can also make you a target.

We recommend picking up teammates as your first stop. Contracts will award money to all players, which multiplies your total available cash and gets you closer to the steep $50,000 tag on personal exfils. Having more players also helps you fend off any enemies you find, AI or otherwise.

How to get a personal exfil in DMZ

To purchase a personal exfil in DMZ, you’ll need a Buy Station and $50,000. This steep price means you and your newfound teammates will have to gather a good deal of cash. Earn money through your favorite methods, including contracts, looting areas, and even selling dog tags. Once you and your squad combined have gathered the necessary amount of money, head to a Buy Station and buy a personal exfil. This will instantly spawn an exfil point, so only buy it when you’re ready to leave.

How to extract with your personal exfil in DMZ

Once you’ve bought your personal exfil, the game will instantly create a new landing zone for your squad. It will appear on your team’s Tac-Map with a similar symbol to normal extractions (a stick figure running through a door), except it will be yellow instead of the familiar blue. This will pick one of the possible extraction zones that aren’t in active use in that match, and based on our experience, will choose the one closest to you (ours was about 100-200m away, but your experience may vary). This landing zone will be marked with the usual green smoke.

Screengrab via Activision

After you’ve found the new personal landing zone, just call an exfiltration as you would in a regular landing zone. Wait until the helicopter arrives, then make sure everyone gets to the chopper and extract with your team to wrap up the Chaffeur mission.