Display name ‘not allowed’ bug in Modern Warfare 2, explained

Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is now accessible to players, but many of those flocking to the popular title have quickly encountered a wide array of problems. While some players are facing difficulties simply entering the game, many who have entered the game have been welcomed by another massive issue.

The latest CoD title is requiring some players to change their usernames upon entering the game, despite the fact that many impacted players’ usernames are not in violation of the game’s terms of service. If you are receiving an error that reads “your current display name is not allowed,” you are certainly not alone.

Screengrab via u/itsnotAlex

This error has persisted for prospective Modern Warfare 2 players and prevented many from enjoying the popular Activision title. If you are facing username “not allowed” issues in Modern Warfare 2, here is what you can do.

How to fix “display name not allowed” bug

While many Call of Duty players have highly anticipated the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, accessibility issues such as the “display name not allowed” bug have plagued the player base.

The display name bug is a particularly frustrating error since players who have used the same username for years in other Call of Duty and Activision titles are suddenly met with the error message. By forcing players to change their display name, the game then traps the player in an inescapable cycle as the player has no “tokens” to complete the name change.

While there is no concrete fix for the bug yet, players are heavily advised not to change their display names. Usernames impacted have overwhelmingly not been found to infringe upon Activision’s terms of service and the bug will likely continue to persist if you attempt to change your name.

As frustrating as it may be, players can only wait and see if the bug is fixed in the near future. While many have waited some time to access Modern Warfare 2, some lucky players will need to wait longer.