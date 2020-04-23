Crimsix: Call of Duty League’s servers are “not playable”

He said the Empire and Huntsmen are effectively being punished because of server location.

Crimsix, one of the most successful Call of Duty players of all time, said the Call of Duty League’s servers are “not playable” because of lag.

Crimsix, after allegedly going through “proper channels,” tweeted that his team, the Dallas Empire, and the Chicago Huntsmen are effectively being punished because of the location of the league’s servers. He said the servers are located in San Francisco, Texas, Chicago, Ohio, and Virginia, but the Empire and Huntsmen cannot play on the Texas and Chicago servers, respectively, since they are located near them.

The servers are not playable. Every lag spike that you saw on stream last weekend, was not connection based problem with the stream. It was the actual game lagging on the host. Us & Huntsmen getting punished for being in the same location by these so called "neutrals". — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) April 22, 2020

The Empire hosted the first online CDL event from April 10 to 12. The team lost to the Minnesota RØKKR in the semifinals after defeating the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Toronto Ultra in group play.

In addition to the issues Dallas experienced during their Home Series event, Crimsix said nothing will change for the upcoming Chicago Home Series, which begins April 24. The Empire face three west coast teams in Group B of that event, while the Huntsmen will play the London Royal Ravens, Atlanta FaZe, and New York Subliners in Group A.

The Chicago Home Series will begin at 3pm CT on April 24, when FaZe plays the Royal Ravens.