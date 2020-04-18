CourageJD kills Stadium campers in Call of Duty: Warzone with Javelin

CourageJD might have discovered the perfect counter for players camping on top of the Stadium in Call of Duty: Warzone. The popular streamer used a Javelin to eliminate the enemy team on top of the Stadium today and won the match for his team.

CourageJD was playing Warzone with Nadeshot, Symfuhny, and Scump when they encountered an enemy team camping on top of the Stadium. The final circle will sometimes finish on this location and any team on top of the stadium is almost guaranteed a win. There’s no way to access the roof from the ground level, and anyone stuck around the stadium will likely die from the storm while the team on top survives. Courage was not willing to go out this way, however.

The streamer had a Javelin, a missile launcher that locks onto a location and launches a missile on the targeted area. He targeted the edge of the stadium in hopes of damaging the players on top, which worked with great success.

The team revived and healed between rocket blasts, but they could not keep up with the onslaught of explosions. Courage downed the team several times and eventually eliminated the entire squad and won the match.

Warzone players have complained about the final circle ending on the Stadium since the game’s launch. Some players have managed to survive in the gas and outlive their opponents on top of the stadium, but this is almost impossible to do and requires a lot of luck. The use of the Javelin might be the only solution until Infinity Ward prevents the circle from finishing on this location.