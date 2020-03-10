CourageJD and Timthetatman won their first game of Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone finally dropped today and gave fans a new battle royale to enjoy. Timthetatman and CourageJD wasted no time in winning their first ever match of the new game mode.

First game of CoD Warzone with @CouRageJD was INSANE pic.twitter.com/XwxLuWD10h March 10, 2020

Courage and Tim were surrounded by gas in one of the final circles looking for the last enemy. Timthetatman managed to catch a glimpse of the enemy player’s scope and hit a very impressive shot to end the game. The two streamers were greeted with a unique cutscene of a helicopter saving them from the gas and a list of all the players who died during the match.

They were not the only players to get lucky in their first match, however. TeeP and Maven also won their first match of Warzone, in which TeeP ended with an impressive 11 kills. They encountered the last enemy outside of a sports arena and eliminated them swiftly for the win.

FIRST GAME FIRST WIN YAY pic.twitter.com/Hkgt2AjPxf — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) March 10, 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone introduces a lot of fresh content to the battle royale genre. Players can win 1v1 matches in The Gulag to bring themselves back in the game and earn in game cash to unlock killstreaks and rewards.

Warzone is currently one of the most watched games across streaming platforms with several major streamers enjoying the game. Timthetatman and CourageJD had 100,000 viewers watching live during their first match and both seem to be enjoying the game so far. Fans will likely see several more wins from the duo in the future.