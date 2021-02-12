Call of Duty: Warzone patch fixes pesky hitmarker and UI bugs

A couple of annoying Call of Duty: Warzone bugs have been patched with a hotfix this morning, Raven Software announced.

A bug that was preventing hitmarkers from appearing consistently and a bug that blacked out some of the user interface when interacting with the loadout menu were on the docket in this hotfix, which was deployed on the developer's end and requires no full download.

📄 #Warzone update going live momentarily:



• Fixed issue causing hit markers to not appear consistently

• Fixed issue with weapon XP not awarding as intended in MW multiplayer

• Fixed issue with UI elements on the Loadout Menu

• Updated Valentine's weekend playlist names — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 12, 2021

Players began complaining about hitmarker issues in Warzone last week and Raven acknowledged that it was aware of the problem on Feb. 5. One week later, it's been fixed.

Not to be forgotten, a bug with Modern Warfare multiplayer XP was fixed, too, showing that the developer is still working on last year's Call of Duty, at least to a minor degree.

Another minor part of the hotfix is the addition of some Valentine's Day-themed playlist names, including "Warzone Rumble in the Sheets" and "Love and Plunder - Trios."

The hotfix can be applied by backing out to the main menu or restarting the game on any of its available platforms.