A new Call of Duty: Warzone update just went live, targeting some powerful meta weapons in the battle royale.

Raven Software revealed the patch notes, which contain information about nerfs to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, Streetsweeper, and Bullfrog. One of the newest weapons in the game, the PPSh-41, has received a buff.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes additional fixes for map exploits, Weapons and Attachments balancing, and more!



The Season Three notes have been updated (see **May 7th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI



Screenshots in thread below. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 7, 2021

The AMAX, which has been a dominant assault rifle in Warzone for months, received the slightest of nerfs to its minimum damage, which dropped from 32 to 31. Raven said the AMAX" is just a tad more dominant than we would like it to be and with this change, our aim is to widen the selection of viable long-range assault rifles."

The FARA 83, meanwhile, has been used as a close-range, secondary option to pair with a more long-range assault rifle or sniper. Raven has reduced the gun's headshot multiplier from 1.5 to 1.35 and decreased its base ADS move speed by seven percent.

Two other close-range terrors, the Streetsweeper shotgun and Bullfrog SMG, have had changes to bring them back in line with other weapons in their classes. A number of attachments in the game have also been tweaked, such as many different stocks.

With Cold War weapons being the only ones found as ground loot in the 1984 version of Verdansk, Raven felt the need to address rumors about Modern Warfare guns being left behind, saying that "in the future, we fully intend on taking a closer look at some of the Modern Warfare weapons that have been struggling."

The full list of patch notes for the new update can be found below.

Gameplay

Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows...

Streetsweeper Common variant removed from ground loot Uncommon variant removed from ground loot Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes

Hauer 77 Common variant added to ground loot Uncommon variant added to ground loot Rare variant added to Supply Boxes

"The Streetsweeper’s wide availability fostered a dynamic where passive play was incentivized and rewarded. We do not think this type of play is particularly compelling for either party when players do not have the necessary tools in the early-game to effectively counter it."



Bug fixes

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week.

Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match.

Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only)

"With a great damage profile, locational multipliers, and manageable recoil, the CR-56 AMAX was able to reliably reach extreme TTKs at long-range. This change reduces its fastest minimum damage TTK by about 17% in addition to its slowest minimum damage TTK by an additional shot. Its fastest maximum damage TTK however, remains intact—which is a risk we feel is equal to the reward considering how unforgiving its rate of fire is and how many other weapons it has to contest with in the mid-range engagement space. The CR-56 AMAX is just a tad more dominant than we would like it to be and with this change, our aim is to widen the selection of viable long-range assault rifles."

FARA 83 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35 Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7%

"When combined with a mobility-based stock, the FARA 83 was capable of reaching exceedingly fast ADS firing speeds. We like how the FARA 83 plays, but it is a bit too versatile currently. As part of our efforts to increase the overall Time to Kill, we are reducing the FARA 83’s fastest TTK by 16.6% to compensate for its generous rate of fire and recoil control."



Shotguns

Streetsweeper Base Hip Spread increased Recoil increased slightly ADS speed reduced slightly

"While shotguns tend to have limited viability outside of early game, we find the Streetsweeper is a tad too effective given its rate of fire and ammo capacity when compared to other weapons of its class. This change will decrease its lethal range slightly, punish inaccurate sustained fire, and give a little more time to react."



Submachine Guns

Bullfrog Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32 Maximum Damage Range increased by 11% Base Move Speed increased by 1% Sprint Out Speed increased by 13%

"The Bullfrog's exceptional headshot multiplier has allowed it to reach one of the fastest TTKs in the game. While this change does not directly affect that multiplier, it does diminish its output. This change reduces the Bullfrog’s ability to consistently achieve extreme TTKs, while not removing it entirely. We felt it was too easy to consistently reduce the TTK to these ranges, so we are asking for a bit more accuracy in exchange for the Bullfrog's attractive stat line. We are hesitant to label this an outright ‘nerf’ as we believe there is more value to a weapon than its damage alone."

PPSh-41 Maximum Damage Range increased by 4% Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80%

"We would like to push SMGs in different and interesting directions to distinguish them from one another. Ideally, we are providing a myriad of options within each weapon category that are supplementary to a multitude of diverse playstyles. In that vein, we are going to push the PPSh-41's identity in a way that continues to diversify it from its competition in meaningful ways. To us, the PPSh-41 is the quick to fire, high-capacity, short-to-mid range SMG. Not every weapon needs to have the highest TTK potential, but every weapon should at least feel viable and have a niche where it excels given a complementary playstyle."



Attachments