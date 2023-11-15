CoD fans believe a long-lost Black Ops 2 feature will take MW3 Zombies to the next level

Players have pinpointed what they believe is the much-needed cherry on top that would turn Modern Warfare 3 Zombies into an unforgettable experience, and it’s the fridge from Black Ops 2.

This was no ordinary food and medicine storage device: players could use BO2’s iconic fridge as weapon storage, saving top-tier guns for later endeavors.

These stored Zombies weapons, if properly plugged into the BO2 fridge, would go from one lobby on maps like TranZit, Die Rise, and Buried to another. Players on social media clearly miss this feature, and according to fans who raised the topic on Nov. 14, today would be the perfect time to see it make its way into MW3 Zombies.

Players claimed MW3’s Zombies has the foundation to restore hope in the franchise but lacks several key components. This fridge-based addition, paired with the ability to bank up to $100,000 on the server, might be enough to turn the dial for a collection of gamers.

While it has the potential to spawn century-old dad jokes, players believe this “great idea” is well worth the sacrifice.

This addition could go some distance to pivoting public opinion, though it may be a steep climb back for the new CoD. Since the beta’s release, MW3 has copped nothing but criticism. The campaign experience infuriated the player base due to what was described as “lazy” Open Combat Missions. These missions took up six of the 15 available campaign elements, sending gamers into a Warzone-like environment with basic objectives to complete.

MW3’s reviews suffered as a result. This, paired with various other complaints around both the multiplayer and singleplayer offerings, led to the latest CoD becoming the lowest-rated title in the franchise with 53 out of 100 on Metacritic—though not much of that has to do with how good or bad the Zombies mode has been.

Zombies could be the key to MW3 clawing its way back to a better Metacritic score, but the devs might first have to start making some fridge-style changes.