Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players experiencing server issues, long login queues

Gamers looking to get a jump start on some Call of Duty action today have been met with frustrating server issues.

As of this morning and early afternoon, many players are being hit with a login queue in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Others are simply unable to connect at all.

Server issues (login queues): Yes, our teams are aware and we are working to resolve and stabilize. No ETAs to share at this time. — Josh Torres (@FoxhoundFPS) March 5, 2021

Josh Torres, Treyarch community manager, acknowledged that the developer knows about the issue but offered no further information at the time.

"Yes, our teams are aware and we are working to resolve and stabilize," he said. "No ETAs to share at this time."

Yesterday, Black Ops Cold War added new playlists such as Rapid Fire Moshpit and first-person Dead Ops Arcade, along with the new Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle.

Warzone's main developer, Raven Software, has not commented on the server issues just yet. It seems like players may have to take a break for a bit before the games are fully operational again.

paid for this game just to sit in a queue😍😍😍😍 yay cod servers pic.twitter.com/nfzbGVVSdI — taylor (@TayJenk11) March 5, 2021

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.