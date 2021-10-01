Double XP weekend now live Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players can enjoy double XP all weekend to quickly grind through the ranks.

Cold War and Warzone players have an extra boost this weekend to grind through the final ranks before season six launches on Oct. 7. Players can use this extra boost to hit tier 100 in their battle pass or reach Prestige Master.

2XP + 2X Battle Pass XP Weekend is now live through 10AM PT Monday!



— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 1, 2021

While players are grinding away in the final days of season five, season six is just around the corner with a lot of exciting content. The season six roadmap highlighted some upcoming additions, including a new Zombies map, three multiplayer maps, and significant changes to Verdansk in Warzone. Players can also expect five free weapons and a terrifying seasonal event: The Haunting.

Black Ops fans will finally be able to unlock Alex Mason, the original Black Ops 1 protagonist, in the upcoming season six battle pass. Season six will also tease the upcoming changes to Warzone. Previously undiscovered WWII bunkers were recently revealed, tying into the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s unclear if Warzone will shift completely to the upcoming Pacific map or if players will have an option between the tropical map and Verdansk.

Double XP is now available in Cold War and Warzone until Monday, Oct. 4 at 12pm CT. Make sure to take advantage of the double XP to grind before season six starts on Oct. 7.