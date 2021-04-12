Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone gets ‘triple double XP’ for final weekend of season 2

This will give you one final chance to grind before the season ends.

The final weekend of season two in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will feature “triple double XP,” Activision announced today.

Starting on April 16 and running through April 19, players of both CoD titles will get double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP. It's the perfect opportunity to finish up leveling in the current season.

As part of the weekend, a new mode called Blueprint Gun Game will be available. Weapon progression changes from match to match, with different blueprint weapons available. The first player to progress through 20 weapons will win the match.

Activision has been teasing big happenings in Warzone over the past few weeks while the zombie threat has pushed further and further into Verdansk. A recent glitch showed missiles launching and landing on the battle royale map, potentially teasing an end to the current map as players have come to know it.

Season three is scheduled to begin next Thursday, April 22. The new content will likely include new operators, maps, and weapons in Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone could be getting a new map entirely.