Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 update available to download now, Warzone update coming tonight

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans on all platforms can download the game’s big season two update right now ahead of the season’s release tonight.

The update was made available late last night and players have already hopped in and discovered some differences in the game, like the awesome new main menu screen.

FYI: Some players may experience occasional performance issues since our latest update in Black Ops Cold War.



We’ve already submitted a fix and will be deploying ASAP. Thanks for your patience and we'll keep you posted on updates. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 24, 2021

Treyarch said that the update has some "occasional performance issues," but the developer has submitted a fix and will be deploying it ASAP.

Warzone, meanwhile, will also receive an update for season two, adding new locations and other tweaks and changes that will be revealed in upcoming patch notes. That update isn't available just yet, though.

Activision said the Warzone update will be deployed tonight, some time between 11pm CT and 2am CT, when the new content will be available in both games at the same time.

The Black Ops Cold War update is 18 GB on PS5, 10.5 GB on PS4, 26.5 GB on Xbox Sereis X|S, 15.3 GB on Xbox One, and 13.7 GB on PC. Warzone's update will be 17 GB on PS5 and PS4, 17.9 GB on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, 16.9 GB for Warzone on PC, and 20.8 GB for Warzone and Modern Warfare players on PC.

Season two goes live at 11pm CT in Black Ops Cold War and whenever the update is finished deploying in Warzone.