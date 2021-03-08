A minor patch is now live with some bug fixes.

Treyarch has pushed a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today and it’s a minor one that focuses on some bug fixes.

The main new addition in the patch is that Hardcore Rapid Fire Moshpit has been added to the Quick Play filter, giving Hardcore players the chance to enjoy the popular, fast-paced playlist.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update:



• HC Rapid Fire Moshpit

• Outbreak stability fixes

• "Firebase Z" Intel updates

• Challenge updates

• League Play Ladder fixes

+ more



Patch notes: https://t.co/UiieUJRJYt pic.twitter.com/bHLeMM8l2k — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 8, 2021

Other than that, the patch notes are all about fixing some minor bugs that have popped up recently, including one where player names on the League Play ladder were appearing as blank.

There were also a couple of fixes for Zombies mode, including in Outbreak, where the developer added "various stability fixes related to Objectives." The team also resolved an issue that prevented completing the objective if a player carrying a canister left a co-op match in progress and an issue that caused graphic corruption when using upgraded Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade.

Activision also revealed some St. Patrick's Day-themed content today that's coming to Black Ops Cold War, including a Tracer pack and a new game mode called St. Patrick's Stockpile.

The full list of patch notes can be found below. The update will be applied whenever players next launch the game.

Multiplayer

Challenges

Season Challenges The "Guerrilla Warfare" Season Challenge now tracks kills from any weapon that the player picks up, not only from weapons from players they’ve killed.

Daily Challenges The “Helping Hand” Daily Challenge now properly tracks Spy Plane assist score.



League Play

Ladders

If the player gets incorrectly placed into a "broken" Ladder, playing another match will put the player into a functional Ladder.

Addressed an issue that could cause other names on the Ladder to be blank.

Zombies

Outbreak