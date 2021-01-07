Fans can also expect new content in the midseason update next week.

Treyarch released a playlist update today that added a few new modes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players to enjoy. The update also highlighted some of the content that players can expect in the midseason update releasing next week.

Fans of fast-paced combat can enjoy the new Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 playlist. The playlist includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on both maps. Players can also enjoy the hardcore version of this playlist in the Quick Play menu.

In our latest update:



• Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]

• Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]

• Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]

• Daily & Season Challenge updates

• Zombies improvements

• H.A.R.P. fix for Hardcore

• Mid-Season update preview

+ more



Details: https://t.co/ElOvk82wLZ pic.twitter.com/Lwc0cbJmZb — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 7, 2021

Gunfight players can now enjoy Gunfight Blueprints, a two-vs-two mode with randomized loadouts that feature Weapon Blueprints. This is the perfect mode for players who want to experiment with new Blueprints or just want a unique Gunfight experience.

Fireteam has a new playlist called Dirty Bomb Duos where 10 teams of two players must collect uranium and detonate dirty bombs while fighting other teams. This mode should allow for a slower-paced Dirty Bomb experience with fewer players.

Treyarch also revealed new content that will be released in the midseason update on Jan. 14. Fans can expect a new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, and multiplayer fans will get a new six-vs-six map called Dropkick.

Zombies players will receive an update Cranked mode and the multiplayer map Raid will be added to the Onslaught mode on PlayStation. The latest playlists update also addressed various bugs in multiplayer and Zombies. A full list of these changes can be found in the official patch notes.