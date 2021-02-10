A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, offering numerous bug fixes across the game’s modes.

Players might need to restart their game or back out to the main menu to deploy the patch, which doesn't add any content. Instead, it focuses on bug fixes and various improvements.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update:



• League Play bug fixes

• Zombies gameplay improvements

• #FirebaseZ stability fixes

• Spycraft Daily Challenge fix



Patch notes: https://t.co/RVfL9ao7Kb pic.twitter.com/RAck4SuWwY — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 10, 2021

The new League Play mode has had a lingering bug where the party leader backing out of the queue could cause the party to disband. That problem has been fixed in today's update.

Another League Play bug that was squashed saw Create-a-Class incorrectly reverting to default multiplayer classes instead of CDL classes after a match. Other fixes for the UI were also addressed.

Zombies mode, and the new Firebase Z map, received numerous bug fixes, too. The patch fixed an issue with Tombstone Soda's shadow form and a handful of exploits involving the Chopper Gunner and Aether Shroud Tier III.

The full list of patch notes can be read below:

Multiplayer

Challenges

“Spycraft” Daily Challenge can now be completed properly by hacking 5 enemy Field Upgrades.

League Play

Parties

Addressed an issue where the party leader backing out of a queue could cause the party to disband.

Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue where League Play Create-a-Class could incorrectly revert to default Multiplayer classes instead of CDL classes after a match.

UI

Addressed an issue where players could see Victory Flames even when the player was not on a win streak.

Addressed an issue with "Bronze" and "Level 1" showing up in different places even though a player had not completed Placement Matches yet.

Addressed controller-related issues with the Rank UI element being offset.

Zombies

Stability

Fixed crashes related to the Mimic and Assault Rounds.

Gameplay

Closed an exploit where a player could teleport out of the Village using Aether Shroud Tier III.

Closed an exploit where a player could become invulnerable to damage after using a Molotov and a Chopper Gunner.

Addressed a rare issue that caused players to lose their weapon when re-rolling attachments at the Arsenal.

Perks