Chicago Huntsmen sweep Minnesota RØKKR on first day of online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

The move online didn't seem to slow down some teams.

Four teams began the Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series with a victory. Unfortunately, that means four teams started off with a loss.

The Chicago Huntsmen, Paris Legion, Toronto Ultra, and Dallas Empire each won a group play series today, advancing to their respective group’s winners bracket finals. Out of these four teams, only Chicago were able to sweep their opponents.

The Huntsmen had a tough matchup against the Minnesota RØKKR and despite the 3-0 scoreline, the series was anything but a blowout. In fact, Minnesota had a great opportunity to sweep the Huntsmen. Each of the three games were decided by a handful of gunfights. Had those gone Minnesota’s way, the RØKKR would’ve notched a key victory today.

That's a convincing 3-0 series win for @Huntsmen after the victory on Gun Runner Domination!



One more match left for tonight: https://t.co/cyjZktcqTh#Huntsmen | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/q59tMetDZd — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 11, 2020

Related: Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

Toronto and Paris endured battles, as both won out in five-game duels. In both cases, the teams faced a loss after going down 2-1 in the series. Fortunately, both found some momentum on the second Hardpoint of the series before strong performances in Search Destroy.

The Empire certainly didn’t have an easy time with the Los Angeles Guerrillas, but L.A. did forfeit the Domination game after two teammates disconnected from the server. Once the Guerrillas were full strength again in the second Hardpoint, it appeared they were destined to push the series to a deciding fifth game.

However, a strong hold by iLLeY, the Empire’s youngest player, allowed the team to come back from 30 points down and win the series.

The @DallasEmpire are able to wrap up the series 3-1 thanks to a Hackney Yard Hardpoint victory!https://t.co/cyjZktcqTh#HoodsUp | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/fIwiYVP17X — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 11, 2020

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League

Dallas and Toronto will face off against each other in the Group A winners finals, while Paris and Chicago will battle in the Group B’s winners finals. In the losers bracket, the Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers will attempt to avoid elimination in Group A, and Minnesota and the Seattle Surge will try to do the same in Group B.

Matches are set to begin at 12pm CT tomorrow.