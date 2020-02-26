Chicago Huntsmen raises its Call of Duty Challengers prize pool to $25,000

The Chicago Huntsmen is raising the prize pool for its Call of Duty Challengers event on April 4 and 5.

The event prize pool was originally set to be $10,000, but it was increased to $25,000 today, as requested by the community, to provide a better payout for amateur competitors.

We heard you. Prize pool is now $25K.



Challenger passes are now available on a first-come, first-serve basis.



— Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) February 26, 2020

Chicago isn’t the first team to increase its Challengers event prize pool. Atlanta FaZe also increased its prize pool to $25,000 in response to the increase in competition at its event. Chicago listened to requests from fans to do the same and confirmed the increased prize pool today on Twitter. The announcement has been praised by competitors and other people in the community as a positive change for the event.

The winners of the Chicago Challengers event will receive several other prizes besides a portion of the cash amount. The winning team will be recognized on the main stage by Hector “H3CZ Rodriguez, get a meet and greet with the Chicago Huntsmen team, and two hours of gameplay analysis from the Chicago coaching staff.

The Call of Duty Challengers league is the official path to pro opportunity for amateur players. Each home series of the Call of Duty League will feature its own Challengers event. The Challengers league provides the opportunity for players to experience a LAN event and to compete against some of the best rising talents in the league.

The Call of Duty Challengers league has had a solid start this season. The first tournament during the Launch Weekend faced some controversy due to where the event took place, but it was an overall success. The London and Atlanta Challenger events also ran smoothly and continued to allow rising players to showcase their skills.